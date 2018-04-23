New England Patriots

Gronkowski The Horse To Miss Kentucky Derby, Rob Gronkowski Tweets Support

by on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 7:43PM
864
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots and horse racing community alike was dealt a tough blow Monday evening.

Gronkowski, a horse named after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, suffered from a fever over the weekend and now is unable to make the trip Louisville for the 2018 Kentucky Derby, the horse’s ownership group announced Monday while also noting the horse is doing well.

The Pats tight end had bought stake in the horse, which qualified for the Derby after winning a race in Newcastle, England. After learning of the news, he voiced his support of the horse on Twitter.

Well put, Gronk (the human).

Hopefully we’ll see Gronkowski the horse stateside soon, but of course, the chief concern at the moment is their wellbeing.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties