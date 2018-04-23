Gronkowski The Horse To Miss Kentucky Derby, Rob Gronkowski Tweets Support

The New England Patriots and horse racing community alike was dealt a tough blow Monday evening.
Gronkowski, a horse named after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, suffered from a fever over the weekend and now is unable to make the trip Louisville for the 2018 Kentucky Derby, the horse’s ownership group announced Monday while also noting the horse is doing well.
The Pats tight end had bought stake in the horse, which qualified for the Derby after winning a race in Newcastle, England. After learning of the news, he voiced his support of the horse on Twitter.
Well put, Gronk (the human).
Hopefully we’ll see Gronkowski the horse stateside soon, but of course, the chief concern at the moment is their wellbeing.
