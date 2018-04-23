Gronkowski The Horse To Miss Kentucky Derby, Rob Gronkowski Tweets Support

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots and horse racing community alike was dealt a tough blow Monday evening.

Gronkowski, a horse named after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, suffered from a fever over the weekend and now is unable to make the trip Louisville for the 2018 Kentucky Derby, the horse’s ownership group announced Monday while also noting the horse is doing well.

The Pats tight end had bought stake in the horse, which qualified for the Derby after winning a race in Newcastle, England. After learning of the news, he voiced his support of the horse on Twitter.

It’s unfortunate Gronkowski the horse will not be able to race in the upcoming Kentucky Derby due to an illness. I fully support what is best for the horse. I know he will come back strong and healthy and I am excited to see him race again very soon. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 23, 2018

Well put, Gronk (the human).

Hopefully we’ll see Gronkowski the horse stateside soon, but of course, the chief concern at the moment is their wellbeing.