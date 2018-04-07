NFL Rumors: ‘Highly Unlikely’ Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Despite all of the chatter, it looks like Odell Beckham Jr. might be staying put after all.

Rumors of a Beckham Jr. trade have been swirling the past two weeks, but the New York Giants made it clear that they weren’t actively shopping their star wide receiver. While most people didn’t take the team’s comment very seriously, it’s starting to sound like OBJ will enter the 2018 campaign as a member of the Giants.

“It’s hard to imagine they would,” SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano says of a potential Beckham Jr. trade. “And it remains ‘highly unlikely,’ according to a highly placed team source. No one can rule out the possibility that they’d be blown away with an offer they can’t refuse. But trading him – at least for now – is clearly not something they want to do.”

If Beckham Jr. is going to stay in New York, a contract dispute likely is on the horizon. The 25-year-old reportedly plans to stay off the field until he gets a new deal, and there’s been no word of the two sides gaining ground on an agreement. So, while Beckham Jr. might be staying with the team that drafted him, it’s hard to imagine that smooth sailing is ahead.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports