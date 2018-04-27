NFL Rumors: Patriots, 49ers Discussing Possible Trent Brown Trade

Photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots added an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft and now they might be beefing up the O-line through the trade market.

Pro Football Talk reported Friday New England and the San Francisco 49ers have had trade discussions about Niners offensive tackle Trent Brown.

The nature of those talks and how far along they might be is unknown at this point, but there’s no shortage of wheeling and dealing on draft weekend.

Brown, a seventh-round draft pick out of Florida in 2015, has developed into a serviceable offensive tackle at the NFL level. He has impressive size at 6-foot-9 and 376 pounds, while starting all 26 of the games he appeared in over the last two seasons.

He was playing the best football of his young career in 2017 when a shoulder injury ended his third season. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown allowed just one sack, six hits and nine hurries in pass protection before suffering the injury and he ranked eighth in pass-blocking efficiency among 80 tackles with at least 145 pass-protection snaps.

The Patriots selected Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn with the 23rd pick in the first round of the draft Thursday night. Wynn is considered slightly undersized as a tackle, which led many to believe he’d project as a guard in the NFL. It doesn’t sound like the Patriots are entirely sure how they’ll use Wynn, which isn’t too surprising if there are still dominoes left to fall.