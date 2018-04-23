Red Sox Trade Roenis Elias Back To Mariners After Two-Plus Seasons

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox on Monday traded left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The trade comes two-plus seasons after the Red Sox acquired Elias from the Mariners in a deal that also brought right-hander Carson Smith to Boston and sent lefty Wade Miley and Jonathan Aro to Seattle.

Elias made just four major league appearances (one start) with the Red Sox following the December 2015 trade, which was headlined by Smith and Miley. He spent most of his time with Triple-A Pawtucket, although he missed several months of the 2017 season due to injury.

Elias competed for a big league roster spot this past spring training but ultimately was optioned back to Pawtucket. The 29-year-old made four relief appearances for the PawSox this season, allowing one earned run on two hits over 7 1/3 innings (1.23 ERA) while striking out nine and walking two.

The left-hander was unable to contribute much in Boston, but he made 51 appearances (49 starts) with Seattle in 2014 and 2015, posting a 15-20 record and a 3.97 ERA. Perhaps a return to his original organization will serve Elias’ career well.