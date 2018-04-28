Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: David Price Looks To Get Boston Back In Win Column

Photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox look to bounce back Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park after a frustrating 4-3 loss Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

David Price will be on the mound for Boston as he looks to get his third win of the season while the team searches to collect its 20th win through the month of April.

Andrew Benintendi is back in the lineup and will play left field, meaning J.D. Martinez will act as the designated hitter while Hanley Ramirez slides over to first. Rafael Devers also is in the lineup after getting Friday night off.

While the Sox look to get back in the win column, the Rays are looking to extend their win streak to 10 games.

Here are full lineups ahead of Saturday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

RED SOX (19-6)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (2-2, 2.93 ERA)

RAYS (11-13)

Matt Duffy, 3B

C.J. Cron, 1B

Carlos Gomez, RF

Wilson Ramos, C

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Denard Span, LF

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Johnny Field, CF

Yonny Chirinos, RHP (0-1, 2.92 ERA)