Red Sox Vs. Cubs Lineups: Tanner Houck Starts Series Finale

The Red Sox and the Cubs will wrap up their three-game weekend series Sunday night at Fenway Park.

Boston manager Alex Cora took an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mindset into his lineup for the finale. The Red Sox put up a whopping 17 runs in Saturday’s blowout win, so Cora will roll with the exact same starting nine for the primetime contest.

The Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck, who logged a scoreless quality start in three of his first five appearances this season. Chicago will counter with opener Hayden Wesneski, a right-hander who has yet to allow a run this year (two appearances, 6 1/3 total innings).

Here are the lineups for Sunday night’s Cubs-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (15-13)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-2, 1.65 ERA)

CUBS (17-10)

Nico Hoerner, 2B

Mike Tauchman, RF

Ian Happ, LF

Christopher Morel, 3B

Michael Busch, 1B

Dansby Swanson, SS

Matt Mervis, DH

Miguel Amaya, C

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

Hayden Wesneski, RHP (2-0, 0.00 ERA)