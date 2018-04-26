Terry Rozier Leaves Priceless Comment On Patriots’ Drew Bledsoe Instagram

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday marked a very special day in New England Patriots history.

Twenty-five years ago to the day, the Patriots selected a quarterback out of Washington State by the name of Drew Bledsoe with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft.

New England commemorated the drafting of Bledsoe on Wednesday with a throwback Instagram photo, and a current Boston athlete, who’s recently developed ties to the former signal-caller, left a pretty great comment.

“My guy,” Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier replied in the comment selection, along with two flexing muscles emojis.

In case you’re not up to speed on the connection, Rozier accidentally called Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe “Drew Bledsoe” after Boston’s Game 1 win over Milwaukee. Rozier’s cross-court rival apparently took exception with the flub, as a feud between the guards since has developed, which boiled over into scrap in Tuesday’s Game 5.

We’ll see if anything more transpires between the two in Thursday’s Game 6 in Milwaukee.