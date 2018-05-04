Bill Belichick Gives ‘Apolitical’ Reason For Joining Donald Trump’s Sports Council

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was appointed to President Donald Trump’s Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition on Friday.

Belichick issued a statement on why he joined the council.

“The Council’s mission aligns with my beliefs and several of the Bill Belichick Foundation’s goals and values as they relate to sports, youth athletics and personal health and wellness. The physical fitness of children in our country is an apolitical issue that is extremely important to our future. When I was contacted by Ivanka Trump and asked to participate, I was humbled to be asked and honored to accept, as I would have done for any administration. I know that a lot of great leaders have participated on the Council over the past half century, some who are personal inspirations to me, and I am eager to lend any assistance I can to its ongoing mission.”

Trump and Belichick reportedly recently chatted on the phone about the status of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Belichick wrote a note to Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

Here’s the Bill Belichick Foundation’s mission, via its website:

“The Bill Belichick Foundation aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations. Focusing on football and lacrosse, its mission is to bring the values of the Belichick family — a love of sports, coaching and team building — to the athletic leaders of tomorrow.”