Bruins Vs. Lightning Game 4 Lineups: Rookie Ryan Donato Returns For B’s

The Boston Bruins are looking for a spark offensively in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy is turning to a talented rookie.

Ryan Donato will make his return to the lineup in Game 4, Cassidy confirmed Friday morning. Donato’s only appearance in the playoffs so far was Boston’s Game 2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1.

Boston scored just twice in Game 3 and only once in Game 4, both losses, and it’s hoping the highly skilled forward will provide a scoring boost with his excellent shot, playmaking ability and physicality in front of the net.

Donato tallied nine points (five goals, four assists) in 12 regular-season games for the Bruins.

Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) will start in net.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash

Ryan Donato–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Kevan Miller

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (2-1)

J.T. Miller–Steven Stamkos–Nikita Kucherov

Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Tyler Johnson

Alex Killorn–Anthony Cirelli–Yanni Gourde

Chris Kunitz–Cedric Paquette–Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman–Dan Girardi

Ryan McDonagh–Anton Stralman

Braydon Coburn–Mikhail Sergachev

Andrei Vasilevskiy