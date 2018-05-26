Brad Stevens Sends Perfect Message To Celtics In Preparation For Game 7 Vs. Cavs

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics couldn’t finish off the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in Game 6, as LeBron James notched a near triple-double to hand the Cavs a 109-99 win and set up a winner-take-all Game 7 at TD Garden.

Boston fell to 1-7 on the road in the postseason with the loss in Game 6, but head coach Brad Stevens wasn’t dismayed that his team is headed back to Boston for one more dance with James and the Cavs.

In fact, Stevens seemed excited about the prospect of his young team playing in a Game 7.

“Gotta get ready to play, gotta get ready to play at a high level just like every other game,” Stevens said after the game, via NBA TV. “It’s win or go home. So it will be an absolute blast to prepare for as a coach and play in as a player. It’ll be a heck of a challenge. We’re playing a really good team, obviously a tremendous individual player who put on a tremendous show tonight.”

As for his message to his team?

“Prepare well and have a great time. Enjoy it,” Stevens said, via Adam Kauffman.

Boston is 10-0 at home this postseason, and if the Celtics can remain flawless at TD Garden then they’ll enjoy their first NBA Finals berth since 2010.