Cavs Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers earned a close overtime win at the Air Canada Centre in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, and then trounced the Raps in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Now the series is in Cleveland, where the Cavs are hoping to take a commanding 3-0 lead Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The Raptors need a win because overcoming a 3-0 deficit against a LeBron James-led team would be impossible.

Here’s how to watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 3 online.

When: Saturday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN