Charles Barkley Meant What He Said In Apology To Warriors’ Draymond Green

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sportsfor Images

Charles Barkley may have ended the feud he started between him and Draymond Green on Tuesday.

Barkley said he wanted someone to punch the Golden State Warriors’ power forward in the face, and even went on to say he was the one who wanted to deliver the punch.

After provoking strong responses from Green and his mother, the TNT analyst apologized, but made it clear he meant what he said.

“I meant what I said, but I would never punch an NBA player,” Barkley said on TNT. “Draymond Green is a good player. I think he’s a nice kid. I wish him nothing but the best, but what I said was inappropriate … My personal opinion should never come across in a comment I make about a team or a player. It did last night. Draymond is a hell of a player, he’s an irritant, but he’s a hell of a player. What I said was wrong, and I apologize.”

Interesting.

Green and the Warriors are preparing for their Game 3 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Golden State has a 2-0 lead in the second round of the NBA playoffs.