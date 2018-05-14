How Patriots’ First-Round Draft Picks Plan To Spend First NFL Paycheck

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

After having their names called by commissioner Roger Goodell last month, the real work now has begun for Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Saquon Barkley and others to show that their respective organizations made the right decision in selecting them in the 2018 NFL Draft.

But apart from all the hard work on the field that comes, first-round draft picks also must make the difficult choice when it comes to what to spend their first NFL paychecks on.

ESPN caught up with all a number NFL rookies and got the scoop on what their first purchase will be.

Most rookies went the safe route by either saying they planned to save their money or that they were too bogged down in learning the playbook to think about that.

Some of them, however, wanted to do something nice for their mothers, and that’s where Isaiah Wynn fell.

The New England Patriots rookie offensive tackle, who was selected with the 23rd overall pick, told Mike Reiss that he would be sending his mom on a vacation and then saving the rest. New England’s other first-round pick, running back Sony Michel, says he has elected to bank his check.

Smart move by both Wynn and Michel, and now it’s back to the learning the playbook.