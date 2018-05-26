Kevin Love Injury: Cavs Forward A ‘Toss-Up’ For Game 7 Against Celtics

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, they’re going to need Kevin Love on the court.

The star forward might not be available, however.

Love left Friday’s Game 6 against the Boston Celtics with an apparent head injury after colliding with Jayson Tatum. Cleveland went on to pick up a 109-99 victory, thanks to a dominant performance from LeBron James.

After the game, The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd provided an update on Love’s status for Game 7.

Saw Kevin Love on his way out of the arena. Sounds like we'll have more answers tomorrow. He has more tests to pass before he can be cleared to play. As for his status for Sunday: "Toss-up," he said. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) May 26, 2018

That’s definitely not the news Cavs fans were looking for.

If Love can’t go Sunday night, the Cavs will be pressed to replace his superior rebounding and perimeter shooting. Although, at the end of the day, if James goes ballistic in like he did in Game 6, it really won’t matter who’s playing around him.