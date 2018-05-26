This Stat Bodes Well For Red Sox’s Chances Of Winning The World Series

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Pencil it in: The Boston Red Sox are going to win the 2018 World Series.

Wishful thinking? Maybe. But recent history tells us that Boston should be the favorite to win the Fall Classic.

With their 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday, the Red Sox improved their MLB-best record to 35-16. More important, however, is the fact that Boston now has won 35 of their first 51 games, which bodes awfully well for its chances of going all the way this season.

Check out this tweet from Red Sox Notes:

The Red Sox own MLB’s best record (35-16). Prior to 2018, the last 3 teams to win at least 35 of their first 51 games were: 2017 Astros (Won World Series)

2016 Cubs (Won World Series)

2007 Red Sox (Won World Series) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 26, 2018

Yeah, get the duck boats ready.

At the end of the day, the Red Sox have a long ways to go before they prove they can compete with teams like the Houston Astros in the postseason. Still, early returns — and history — suggest Boston could be playing deep into October.