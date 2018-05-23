Mike Pence’s Tweet About NFL’s New Anthem Policy Was Predictably Weird

Photo via Credit: Michael Clevenger/Louisville Courier Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK Images

Mike Pence has a way with words.

Well, make that one word.

The NFL on Wednesday announced sweeping changes to its policy regarding national anthem protests. In a nutshell, players still can protest the pregame playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but they must do so inside the locker room. If players are caught kneeling on the field during the anthem, their teams will be fined for failing to “stand and show respect for the flag.”

The new policy marks an unquestionable win for United States President Donald Trump, as well as Vice President Mike Pence.

After news broke, Pence tweeted a response that probably won’t shock anyone.

Make of that what you will.

Pence, an Indiana native, abruptly left an Indianapolis Colts game last season after players knelt during the anthem — a stunt he and Trump later admitted was planned. Going forward, he should be able to attend his precious Colts game without having his experience marred peaceful, legal protests.