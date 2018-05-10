NFL Rumors: Prospective Panthers Owner Wants Peyton Manning As Partner

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

Peyton Manning soon might return to the NFL’s most rarefied air.

Ben Navarro, one of the bidders to buy the Carolina Panthers, has reached out to the legendary NFL quarterback about joining his ownership team, The Charlotte Observer’s Joseph Person reported Wednesday, citing two sources with knowledge of the talks. Navarro is one of four known bidders and, Manning reportedly is considering becoming one of his limited partners in what would be his most high-profile career move since retiring as a player in 2016.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson put the team up for sale in December amid misconduct allegations against him. Bidding for the Panthers reportedly surpassed $2.5 billion, and the team is bound to set a record for most expensive franchise sale in U.S. sports history.

Many have speculated how Manning will spend his time in NFL retirement. He reportedly rejected lucrative offers from NFL broadcasters and claims to have no interest in running for political office.

After having earned an estimated $400 million in salary and endorsements during his playing career, NFL ownership might just suit Manning and open other football avenues to him.