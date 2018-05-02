Patriots’ Tom Brady Reportedly Not Going To Attend 2018 Kentucky Derby

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

One of the Kentucky Derby’s most routine spectators likely won’t be in attendance this year.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t expected to be at Saturday’s race in Louisville, according to multiple sources of the Sporting News’ Alex Marvez. The Derby is something Brady’s attended for many years with teammates past and present, as well as other famous friends.

While the exact reason he won’t be attending isn’t clear, one is left to assume it has to do with him wanting to spend more time with his family. That desire is something he’s made clear through a variety of forums, be it his “Tom vs. Time” documentary, or his Q&A with sportscaster Jim Gray on Monday.

Last year’s Derby resulted in one of the most memorable photos of Brady with then-fellow Pats QB’s Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. Of course, both backup quarterbacks were traded months later during the season.

This isn’t the first event this offseason that Brady uncharacteristically will miss, either. The 40-year-old was absent from OTA’s due to a scheduling conflict, but is expected to miss the rest of the voluntary offseason workouts by choice. Despite this, Brady reportedly will play in 2018.