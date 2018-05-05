Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers Hits Two Homers In 5-1 Victory Vs. Rangers

Photo via Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox quickly put their Thursday night loss behind them.

Boston plated five runs on seven hits against the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Park in a 5-1 win.

The victory was highlighted by four solo home runs, courtesy of J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts and two from Rafael Devers.

Rick Porcello pitched a gem, going six innings while fanning eight batters and giving up just the one earned run. He remains undefeated as he picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season.

With the win, Boston improves to 23-9, while Texas slips to 13-21.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Strong.

The offense and defense was clicking on all cylinders Friday night. Between the four home runs and Porcello’s solid outing, Boston put together a well-rounded victory.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello put together a quality start for Boston, tossing six innings of three-hit ball while giving up one run and striking out six. He’s now 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA.

— Joe Kelly came entered in relief in the seventh and pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout.

— Matt Barnes pitched a solid eighth inning, retiring the side in order with two strikeouts.

— Bobby Poyner, who was recalled earlier Friday from Triple-A Pawtucket, came in for the ninth. He erased a lead-off single after he got Shin-Soo Choo to line out to Andrew Benintendi, Jurickson Profar to pop out to Betts and secured the third and final out with a Nomar Mazara strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Martinez started the second inning off with a leadoff home run to left field that barely got out of the park. The blast put Boston up 1-0 and was Martinez’s seventh of the 2018 campaign.

— After Texas tied the game at one, Devers gave Boston its one-run lead back in the fifth when he a hit towering home run to right field.

— Betts wanted to get in on the solo home run fun in the sixth, when he blasted his 13th homer of the season for a 3-1 lead. The home run marked the third-consecutive game he went deep.

— Devers wasn’t finished, as he hit the teams’ fourth solo dinger in the seventh and his second on the night. It didn’t travel as far as first one, but it got out of Globe Life Park for the youngster’s sixth shot of the season.

— Boston’s lead was extended to four in the eighth after Sandy Leon walked to begin the inning. Betts flied out before Benintendi popped out, but Hanley Ramirez laced a double to left to plate Leon.

— — Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez all were held hitless on the night.

UP NEXT

The two sides will continue their four-game set Saturday night at Globe Life Park. Eduardo Rodriguez will oppose Cole Hamels on the mound in an 8:05 p.m. ET start.