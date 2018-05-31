Revolution’s Brad Friedel Voted Into National Soccer Hall Of Fame In 2018

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England-area soccer fans have an American hero in their midst.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced Thursday legendary U.S. men’s national team player and current New England Revolution head coach Brad Friedel is included in its class of 2018 in his first year of eligibility. Friedel receives the nod on his first year of eligibility and he’ll formally enter the Hall on Oct. 20 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX, at its induction ceremony.

Tab Ramos, Friedel’s former USA teammate, surprised his longtime friend with the news Thursday.

That moment when you find out you’re in the @SoccerHOF Congrats to #NERevs head coach Brad Friedel!#NSHOF18 pic.twitter.com/oqHs8vGzwW — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 31, 2018

Friedel played 25 professional seasons, primarily in England’s Premier League where set the record for most consecutive starts with 310. He also played 82 games for the United States and played a pivotal role in the team’s run to the 2002 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. He retired in 2015 and currently is in his first season as Revolution coach.

MLS comissioner Don Garber, U.S. women’s national team legend Cindy Parlow Cone, former U.S. Youth Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Federation president Dr. Bob Contiguglia join Friedel in the Hall’s class of 2018.