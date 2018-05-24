Richie Incognito Held For Psychiatric Evaluation After Gym Altercation

Photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been an interesting few years for Richie Incognito.

Since 2013, the former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has found himself in a array of trouble — from the 2013 bullying incident with then-teammate Jonathan Martin to recently being investigated by the National Football League for allegedly using racial slurs toward Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue.

Now, the retired 34-year-old is back in the headlines.

Boca Raton, Fla. police responded to an incident Wednesday at Life Time Gym regarding a disturbance involving Incognito, Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir said, per ESPN.

“He was not arrested but was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows for involuntary psychiatric commitment for people seen as a danger to themselves or others,” according to the article.

No further details were provided pertaining to the incident.