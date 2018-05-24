Red Sox Wrap: Three-Run Ninth Inning Gives Boston 4-1 Victory Over Rays

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s starters and relievers alike were stellar Wednesday night, and the offense made sure the effort wasn’t spoiled.

A three-run ninth inning gave the Sox a 4-1 victory — their fourth straight — over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

David Price followed up Thursday’s solid outing with another quality showing Wednesday, allowing three hits while striking out a season-high nine batters over six innings in the no-decision.

The Red Sox climb to 34-15 with the win, while the Rays fall to 22-25.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Duel.

Wednesday was a good, old-fashioned pitchers’ duel between the two starters. Both lineups had their share of struggles with Price and Chris Archer.

ON THE BUMP

— Price recorded 1-2-3 innings in the second and fourth, and never allowed a runner past first base through five frames.

After the Red Sox plated the first run of the game in the sixth inning, Price got himself into some trouble in the bottom half of the frame. The southpaw allowed a leadoff walk to Denard Span, which was followed up by a C.J. Cron double to center field that narrowly missed being a home run. After allowing the tying run, Price settled in and retired the next three hitters, which ultimately marked the end of his night.

— Matt Barnes entered in relief in the seventh and retired the side in order, striking out a pair.

— Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless, hitless eighth, getting all three batters to ground out to the middle of the infield.

— Craig Kimbrel retired the side in order in the ninth to close the door, recording two strikeouts in the process earning his 15th save of the season.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston’s best opportunity to score through the first five innings came in the fifth off a double to left-center field from Jackie Bradley Jr. Eduardo Nunez tried to score from first on the two-bagger, but was thrown out at home. Though it was a close play, the second baseman elected not to slide into home, due in part to the next hitter, Christian Vazquez, not standing on the first base side of the plate and telling Nunez to hit the dirt.

— The Red Sox put Archer’s back against the wall in the sixth inning, loading the bases with no outs on a Vazquez single and walks from Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi. Vazquez scored the first run of the game as Hanley Ramirez grounded into a double play, which moved Betts to third. J.D. Martinez then grounded out to end the inning.

— After recording two quick outs to start the eighth, Betts and Benintendi worked walks, but Ramirez flew out to deep center to end the frame.

— With Rays closer Alex Colome on the mound, the Red Sox plated three runs on a gift of a ninth inning.

Martinez reached second base to lead off the frame after Rays shortstop Willy Adames scooped up the slugger’s grounder but skipped the ball on the throw to first, which got past Cron. Xander Bogaerts followed it up by lacing a double down the left field line, scoring Martinez and giving the Red Sox the lead.

Rafael Devers walked to put runners on first and second with no outs, and both advanced one base after Jesus Sucre was unable to handle a ball in the dirt. Nunez then smacked a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing in Bogaerts and moving Devers to third.

Devers then scored the next at-bat on a passed ball with Bradley hitting. The frame ended shortly thereafter, with Bradley striking out and Vazquez flying out.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Price was feeling it Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

The two sides will meet Thursday night for the series finale of the three-game set. First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Rick Porcello will get the ball and will be opposed by Blake Snell.