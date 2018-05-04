Shaquille O’Neal: LeBron James, Paul George ‘Definitely’ Joining Lakers

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The “Big Aristotle” concludes showtime will return to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has guaranteed LeBron James and Paul George will join the Lakers in the offseason. O’Neal made the blockbuster claim Monday on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” telling his co-hosts “you heard it here first.”

.@SHAQ makes his BOLD prediction where @KingJames & @Yg_Trece will be playing next year! Hear the rest of this conversation in the next episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq on Monday – https://t.co/4GlHF2T8Uz pic.twitter.com/mwzZJlApR8 — PodcastOneSports (@PC1Sports) May 2, 2018

“I think Paul George … He’s definitely going to the Lakers,” O’Neal said. “Him and LeBron. You heard it here first. I’m gonna say this is just my opinion, LeBron, Paul George and there will be a couple of other big names that go to the Lakers organization.”

George will be a free agent this summer when his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder expires. James is expected to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and enter the free-agent market.

Rumors claiming the Lakers plan to pursue George and James have swirled for more than a year, and O’Neal’s claim only will increase speculation around their potential moves to Los Angeles.