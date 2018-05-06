Warriors Vs. Pelicans Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

With a win Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors can take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round NBA playoffs series with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Or, you know, things could go the other way.

The Pelicans showed fight in their Game 3 win Friday, narrowing the Warriors’ series lead to 2-1. And with Sunday’s Game 4 on their home court, the Pelicans have a great chance of evening the series at two games apiece.

If nothing else, this game is worth watching for the budding rivalry between Rajon Rondo and Draymond Green.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Pelicans Game 4 online:

When: Sunday, May 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN