Warriors Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Rockets evened the Western Conference finals at two games apiece with a Game 4 win at Golden State, and now the series has shifted to Houston for Thursday night’s Game 5.

Two of the next three games will be played in Houston, which gives the Rockets an advantage. The Warriors also are dealing with injuries to two important players, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala. Both players are questionable to play in Game 5.

Will the Rockets put the Warriors on the brink of elimination, or will Golden State steal another game on the road and go home with a chance to clinch an NBA Finals berth?

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 5 online:

When: Thursday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT