Baker Mayfield Puts Colin Cowherd In His Place While Debating His Past

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

Baker Mayfield isn’t here for your narratives.

The No. 1 overall draft pick of the Cleveland Browns isn’t short on confidence, which can rub some people the wrong way.

Mayfield’s actions in a college game last year at Ohio State caught the attention of FS1 host Colin Cowherd, who had the former Oklahoma quarterback on his show Thursday.

When Cowherd questioned Mayfield’s antics on one play from that game, the quarterback shot back with that unquestionable confidence to protest Cowherd’s point.

The result was somewhat uncomfortable but also kind of interesting to see an athlete fire back at a professional sports take artist.

Even the biggest Mayfield detractors should be able to admit that he handled himself well here, doing so in a fairly respective manner.