Group E action at the 2018 World Cup in Russia resumes Friday when Brazil takes on Costa Rica.

Brazil earned a disappointing 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their first group game, while Costa Rica fell 1-0 to Serbia in their tournament opener.

Costa Rica needs a win to have any hope of reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs. Costa Rica online.

When: Friday, June 22 at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO