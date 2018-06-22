World Cup

Nigeria Vs. Iceland Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Fri, Jun 22, 2018
2018 World Cup

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Group D play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia resumes Friday when Iceland takes on Nigeria.

Iceland turned in an impressive performance Saturday in a draw versus Lionel Messi and Argentina in their first group-stage game, while Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening game of the tournament. Nigeria needs a positive result to have any chance of advancing to the Round of 16.

Here’s how to watch Iceland vs. Nigeria online.

When: Friday, June 22, at 11 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

