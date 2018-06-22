Will Collin Sexton’s Pitch To LeBron James Make Him Stay With Cavs?

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James reportedly hasn’t made up his mind about his NBA future, but Collin Sexton hopes he’s ready to ride for Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected the electric point guard out of Alabama with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft. They received the pick from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving trade.

After Sexton shook NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s hand, he spoke with ESPN’s Maria Taylor and gave his pitch to make King James stay and hoop with him in Cleveland.

Collin Sexton is making Cleveland's pitch to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/nXDZ1hZQVo — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2018

Not sure that’s going to get it done.

While Sexton certainly has a bright NBA future, the Cavs still need a few pieces to try and compete with the Golden State Warriors for an NBA title.

If James does elect to leave for Los Angeles, Houston or Philadelphia, the Cavs have what looks to be a franchise cornerstone in Sexton.

