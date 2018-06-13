Check Out This (Very) NSFW Mic’d Up Video Of Noah Syndergaard Ejection

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Whenever there’s an ejection during a Major League Baseball game, fans often wish they could hear what angry players, managers and umpires say to each other.

Well, let’s just say the dialogue is as nasty as you’d expect.

In the 2015 National League Division Series, Chase Utley’s controversial slide led to some bad blood between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. Tensions carried over into the following season, and took center stage when Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was ejected for throwing behind Corey Seager in a game in L.A.– a decision then-Mets manager Terry Collins vehemently disagreed with.

Now, thanks to a mic’d up video shared by Twitter user TigersJUK on Tuesday, we know what Syndergaard said after being ejected and, more importantly, what Collins said while defending him. The video, while undeniably fascinating, is loaded with profane language and is very (like, very) NSFW.

(You can click here to watch the clip.)

Credit to the umpire for not losing it on Collins, who was going off the rails.

Still, as electric as Collins was, he can’t hold a candle to legendary Baltimore Orioles manager/umpire-ripper Earl Weaver.