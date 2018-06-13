World Cup 2026: Potential Host Cities Include NYC, Boston, Mexico City

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

The world’s biggest sporting event might be coming to a stadium near you.

FIFA on Wednesday voted to award the United States, Mexico and Canada the right to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The decision sparked an outpouring of joy among soccer fans in North America, many of whom rushed for more information on where games might take place and how they can attend them.

The “United Bid” on Wednesday shared a useful map, which shows the 23 potential host cities. FIFA will work with the bid committee to narrow the list of 23 cities to a final group of 16. The official announcement of host cities should come in 2020 or 2021, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation website.

Sixty of the tournament’s 80 games will take place in the United States. Mexico and Canada will host 10 apiece.

If FIFA chooses Boston as a host city, Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., will stage World Cup 2026 games.

The 2026 World Cup final will take place in either Dallas, Los Angeles or New York/New Jersey, according to NBC’s Francis Whittaker.

FIFA also hasn’t decided how and when fans can buy tickets or how much they’ll cost. World soccer’s governing body will do so “in the future,” per US Soccer.

Until then, we only can wait patiently.