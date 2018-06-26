Croatia Vs. Iceland Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Croatia already has booked its ticket to the Round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but the second team to come out of Group D remains very much up for grabs.

Croatia leads the pack with six points after earning victories over Argentina and Nigeria. Vatreni will try to complete the group-stage trifecta against Iceland, who enters Tuesday’s match at 2 p.m. ET with one point after earning a surprising draw against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

With Iceland is playing for their World Cup lives, this contest shouldn’t disappoint.

Let’s look at the Nigeria vs. Argentina betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com)

Croatia win: +120

Iceland win: +250

Draw: +235

Total goals: 2

OVER: -150

Under: +125

NESN.com’s picks: Croatia, under

Croatia has the luxury of already having advanced to the next round, but don’t expect this notion to signal an upset in their group-stage finale. Croatia is loaded with depth, so regardless of personnel decisions, Vatreni should be able to take care of Iceland despite its expected sense of urgency. Bet on Croatia.

Iceland only has managed to find the back of the net once through two games of the tournament. Croatia is more than capable of scoring in abundance, but given the fact that a win isn’t necessary, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Group D leaders play a bit more conservative Tuesday. With this in mind, take the under.