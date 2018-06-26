Tom Brady Earns Top Spot On ‘NFL Top 100’ List; Players Gush Over Patriots QB

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

To say the 2017 NFL season was a successful one for Tom Brady would be a massive understatement.

The veteran quarterback threw for 4,577 yards with 32 touchdowns in the regular season as he led the New England Patriots all the way to Super Bowl LII. In turn, the 40-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl and also become the oldest player to ever win the NFL MVP award.

And on Monday night, Brady received yet another honor.

In the final episode of the latest “NFL Top 100” series, Brady was named No. 1 ahead of the likes of Antonio Brown, Carson Wentz, Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald.

The list is voted on by the players, and in the video below, you can watch a handful of notable NFLers explain why they believe Brady is deserving of the top spot.

Tough to argue with any of those points.

Brady was one of two New England players to be featured on the list this year, as Rob Gronkowski came in at No. 15.