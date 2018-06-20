Eric Decker ‘Would Love’ To Play For Patriots, Believes He’d Be ‘Good Fit’

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Eric Decker apparently isn’t concerned with the New England Patriots’ “no-fun” atmosphere.

The 31-year-old wide receiver caught 54 passes for 563 yards for the Tennessee Titans last season, but remains a free agent with the new season less than three months away. And during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday, Decker revealed what he’s looking for in the next — and perhaps final — stop of his NFL career.

“I took a few visits and talked to some teams,” Decker said. “At this point in my career, I want to go somewhere where I can compete for a Super Bowl and be in a good system and be with a Quarterback that my skill set would be an addition to the team.”

Compete for a Super Bowl? Be in a good system? Play for a great quarterback? There are a few teams that fit that bill, but Decker seems to have his sights set on one, in particular.

Free Agent WR @EricDecker87: I think the #Patriots would be a good fit and being drafted by Josh McDaniels in Denver. I talked with New England last year during the Free Agency process in June. That is always an option that I would definitely love to entertain. pic.twitter.com/t47ylZqqrB — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 20, 2018

So, would it make sense for the Patriots to bring Decker into the fold?

New England, on paper, probably doesn’t have enough room on its depth chart for another receiver. But with Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension to begin the season, it might be worth the Patriots’ time to take a look at Decker, who has plenty of experience and probably wouldn’t need long to build a rapport with quarterback Tom Brady.

In eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Titans, Decker has amassed 439 catches for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.