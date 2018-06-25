Hanley Ramirez Gives Life Update, Throws Shade At ‘Reckless’ Report

Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Hanley Ramirez has responded.

The ex-Boston Red Sox slugger has been a free agent for more than three weeks since his official release after being designated for assignment by the Sox.

And most recently his name circulated in a less-than-flattering light.

On Friday, it was reported by ABC’s Michele McPhee that Ramirez was being “eyed” in a federal and state investigation, later adding that it was involving a drug ring based out of Lawrence, Mass. That, however, was proven to be false Sunday by The Boston Globe. McPhee’s report, however, resulted in speculation that the alleged investigation was the reason Ramirez had yet to land with a team.

Sunday night, however, Ramirez responded. The 34-year-old addressed both the reports and his contract situation on Twitter.

I have been home enjoying my family. Not being on a team has been my choice. Grateful to those of you who resisted spreading the reckless, misleading reports 👀#iSeeYou #loyal #OnlyLoveHere #ElTrece13 — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) June 25, 2018

Well there you have it.

What’s next for Ramirez remains to be seen, but some clarity sure has been added to his current life situation.