Here’s Everything Tom Brady Had To Say In Long-Awaited News Conference

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addressed the media Thursday for the first time since his postgame news conference following Super Bowl LII.

Here’s a full transcript of Brady’s presser, which took place after the Patriots’ third minicamp practice:

Question: The guy on the couch at the end of your documentary — you talked a little bit about wanting to find that full resolution and resolve to playing, how hard it was. Is that guy still there, or has he changed over the last few months?

Brady: “No. It’s been just a good process for me, and it’s been fun to be out here with my teammates, and I’m excited about the year. Every year has some different challenges, and this is good. It’s been a good three days, and we’ve got to try to keep it going and be ready for camp.”

In previous years, every year, the importance of OTAs – what changed this year versus all those other years where you said this is where you lay the foundation in those six or seven weeks?

“Yeah, I mean it’s obviously important for everybody. Our coaches do a great job getting us ready. Just some personal reasons for me. But I’m here now and focused on what I need to do, as I always say I am. Like I said, I’m looking forward to this year.”

Do those personal reasons include things that are going on with your coach during this offseason and during the season last year?

“Not at all. No. No.”

What’s your relationship like with Bill Belichick?

“It’s great, and we’ve always had a great relationship. I’ve been here for a long time and I love this team, I love this organization and I love playing quarterback for him. I loved it last year. I’m having a lot of fun now, so that’s obviously what’s most important to me.”

How was your offseason as far as getting ready? Was it any different this year? You obviously spent a little more time with your family but where are you at as far as going out here again for another season at your age?

“It’s good. I always try to figure out different things I need to do in the offseason to prepare myself and be the best I can be. I mean, obviously I evaluate last season and things I can do better. I don’t think this offseason was any different for me. I thought about the things I need to do and focused on those things so I can be the best I can be once training camp comes.”

Are you in a good place right now physically?

“Yeah, absolutely. Yup.”

How do you feel about your contract? Some people have mentioned that as a reason you have stayed away. Is that a factor in your mind?

“Yeah, I’ve never talked about my contract. I’ve never brought up money, I think for a lot of reasons that I’ve said over the years. Those things are very personal.”

Has the idea of retirement ever come into your mind over the last few months?

“No.”

Do you feel like your absence from the early portion of OTAs will at all impact or hurt the team in the long run?

“I hope not.”

Why don’t you? Do you feel like it will or it could?

“I mean every year has different challenges, you know? There’s some years where — I mean, obviously this team has very high expectations. We’re trying to win every game. That’s what our goals are. I think those things we have a lot of time to work — literally, figuratively. There’s a long way to go. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and it’s going to be up to us individually to prepare as best we can, and then collectively, when we come together, we do the same.”

The offseason program ends next week. Are you going to be out here with your teammates for those practices?

“We’re not even through today yet. We’ve had a good three days and been working on the things we need to work on. That’s what I always focus on.”