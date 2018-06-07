Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Blake Swihart Starts At Catcher For Jalen Beeks’ Debut

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

There are sweeping changes in the lineup Thursday night for the Boston Red Sox.

Jalen Beeks will make his major league debut on the mound against the Detroit Tigers in front of a lineup with no shortage of changes from the norm for Alex Cora’s club.

Behind the plate, Blake Swihart will make his first big league start at catcher since 2016. Sam Travis will also get in the starting lineup by way of a start in left field, and for the first time this season, J.D. Martinez will play right field.

Detroit will send left-hander Matt Boyd to the mound.

RED SOX (43-19)

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sam Travis, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Blake Swihart, C

Jalen Beeks, LHP (First career start)

TIGERS (29-34)

JaCoby Jones, LF

Nick Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

John Hicks, C

Lenoys Martin, CF

Jose Iglesias, SS

Dixon Machado, 2B

Matthew Boyd, LHP (3-4, 3.23 ERA)