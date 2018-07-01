Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Stellar Leaping Catch To Rob Aaron Hicks Of Hit

Another day, another tremendous catch from Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder is among the best at tracking down difficult fly balls, and he did just that in the third inning of Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks led off the frame by launching a ball to deep center field. Bradley chased it down to the warning track, leaped and snared it just beneath the top of the wall as he went into the padding.

Take a look:

Impressive.

Bradley’s catch ultimately proved helpful in a 12-pitch 1-2-3 inning for starter Chris Sale.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports