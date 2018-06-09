LeBron James Sheds Light On His Mindset Ahead Of NBA Free Agency

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors claimed their third NBA championship in four years Friday night when they completed a series sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Game 4 marked the final contest of LeBron James’ 2017-18 season, it might also have been the last time he donned a Cavaliers uniform.

James is expected to opt-out of his current contract with Cleveland and become a free agent this summer. While there’s still a possibility the Cavs will be able to re-sign the star forward, James, of course, will have a bevy of other suitors around the league.

The 33-year-old was asked after Friday’s game whether if knew if Game 4 was his last as a Cavalier, and while James still is very much unclear about his future, he made note of the most important factor in his upcoming decision.

“The one thing that I’ve always done is considered, obviously, my family,” James told reporters, as transcribed by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I’ve got a teenage boy, a preteen and a little girl that wasn’t around as well. So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I’ll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that. So I don’t have an answer for you right now as far as that.”

Gear up, folks. The summer of LeBron is just beginning.