NBA Rumors: LeBron James Has Marketing Plan ‘In Motion’ To Join Lakers

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The LeBron James-to-Los Angeles Lakers rumors have been swirling for what feels like forever.

But those rumors might’ve gained actual validity Saturday, albeit it from a relatively obscure source.

Lakers Film Room’s Pete Zayas, whose existence has been acknowledged by the Lakers themselves, recently joined the “Under the Buss” podcast to, among other things, discuss the possibility of James landing with Los Angeles. But according to Zayas and his four “entertainment industry” sources, James joining the Lakers isn’t a possibility — it’s a certainty.

“I have had four different sources in the entertainment industry, none of them been basketball people … LeBron is coming (to the Lakers with Paul George), Zayas said, as transcribed by The Big Lead. “He has had to put X, Y, and Z in motion from a marketing standpoint.”

Before watching #FutureLaker Lebron James tonight, check out our most recent pod with @LakerFilmRoom where we discuss draft prospects, #LABron , and laugh at Colangelo. https://t.co/1r9Mdj7Rrg — Under the Buss (@UnderTheBussPod) June 3, 2018

If it’s true that James has laid the marketing groundwork for a move to the Lakers, then his arrival in Los Angeles might be a foregone conclusion.

However, Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday listed six other franchises — including the Boston Celtics — as teams who will pursue James if he opts out of his current deal with Cleveland. So, while the Lakers might be the favorites to sign the best player in the world, they reportedly will have some competition.

Sit tight, NBA fans: The summer of LeBron is upon us.