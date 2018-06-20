World Cup

NESN Soccer Podcast: World Cup 2018 Already Looks Like Classic Edition

by on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 9:41AM
2,393
Mexico defender Edson Alvarez

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup didn’t take long to reach fever pitch.

Gameday 1 of the world’s biggest sporting event produced much of what we love about soccer. We’ve seen thrilling games such as Portugal Vs. Spain, which included Cristiano Ronaldo’s outstanding individual performance and great goals like Nacho’s, and, of course, one of the bigger upsets in tournament history in Mexico’s win over Germany, the defending world champion.

And these storylines only are surface-level reasons why the 2018 World Cup in Russia is shaping up to be special and perhaps unforgettable. Our experts, NESN.com’s Nick Goss, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard, break down the first round of games and preview what fans can expect later in the tournament on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Podcast,” which you can listen to here.

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

Have a Bruins/NHL question for Nick Goss? Send it to him via Twitter at @NickGossNESN
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties