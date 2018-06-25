Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Signs Multiyear Contract With FOX Sports

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Even in retirement, David Ortiz finds a way to reign over October.

The Boston Red Sox legend contributed as a studio analyst throughout FOX Sports’ coverage of the 2017 Major League Baseball postseason. And he’ll be back this year and beyond, as Ortiz on Monday signed a multiyear contract with the network, FOX announced.

The 42-year-old will make his 2018 debut at next month’s MLB All-Star Game and work alongside fellow MLB legends Frank Thomas and Alex Rodriguez.

“Big Papi brings a level of excitement and knowledge that balances nicely with Alex, Frank and (host Kevin Burkhardt),” FOX Sports president of production David Entz said in a statement. “David is incredibly likable and has unbelievable postseason experience. And we think we’re set in the hitter department.”

Ortiz, who retired from baseball following the 2016 season, can’t wait to get started.

“I had a lot of fun working for FOX Sports during the postseason last year and am pumped up to get back in the studio with Kevin, Alex, Frank and our leader behind-the-scenes, coordinating producer Bardia Shah-Rais,” Ortiz said.

The exact terms of Ortiz’s contract have yet to be released.