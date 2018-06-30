Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their three-game series with the New York Yankees on a sour note.

The Red Sox were trounced in Friday’s series opener at Yankee Stadium, as the Bronx Bombers clubbed four home runs en route to an 8-1 victory.

Luckily for Boston, it will send its ace to the hill Saturday in hopes of getting back in the win column, as Chris Sale will go for his eighth win of the season opposite Sonny Gray.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game online:

When: Saturday, June 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO