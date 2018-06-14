Russia Vs. Saudi Arabia: Hosts Win World Cup 2018 Opener In Rout

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

Russia has started the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a bang.

The host nation of this year’s tournament trounced Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday in Moscow to rocket to the top of Group A. Denis Cheryshev scored two goals, and Iury Gazinsky, Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin each added on, as Russia kicked off its World Cup adventure better than home fans could have imagined.

The world waited just 12 minutes for the first goal of Russia 2018. Gazinsky did the honors, heading home Golovin’s perfect cross.

What a time to get your first international goal! Gazinsky scores the first goal of the FIFA #WorldCup to put Russia ahead 1-0. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/gKbBctrovp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

Russia playmaker Alan Dzagoev limped off in the 24th minute with an apparent hamstring injury, but his substitute, Cheryshev, alleviated fears of a larger setback by delivering a show-stopping performance.

Cheryshev’s gave Russia a 2-0 lead in the 43rd minute on his first goal, during which he beat three defenders.

UNBELIEVABLE first touch from Cheryshev! 😱 Russia take a 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia thanks to this beautiful goal. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/SNb0wivZjZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

1 – Denis Cheryshev is the first ever substitute to score in the opening match of a #WorldCup tournament. Super. #Russia2018 #RUSKSA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2018

Dzyuba entered the game in the 70th minute and etched his name into World Cup history less than two minutes later.

IT'S 3-0! Artem Dzyuba all but wraps up the 3 points for the hosts! #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/UnzlF5jVET — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

Saudi Arabia already had submitted to Russia when Cheryshev and Golovin added the exclamation points to the scoreline and highlight reals.

History will remember Cheryshev’s 93rd minute strike as the first great goal of World Cup 2018.

Dzyuba gets the third for Russia! Great cross from Golovin to all but put the game away for the hosts. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/o7ogKSQ9Lp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

Golovin’s free kick one minute later wasn’t half-bad either.

WOW. Golovin adds ANOTHER with a perfect free kick. 5-0. FIVE. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/xntJ2tgmxf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

The World Cup hasn’t produced such a lopsided opening game in 84 years.

5-0 – #RUS have recorded the second biggest victory by a host nation in their opening match in #WorldCup history, after Italy vs USA in 1934 (7-1). Intent. #Russia2018 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2018

Man of the match: Cheryshev

Next up

Russia will play Egypt on Tuesday, and Saudi Arabia will face Uruguay on Wednesday in their respective second games in Group A.