South Korea Vs. Mexico Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

The momentum Mexico can build with another win might carry El Tri deep into the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

South Korea will take on Mexico at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday in their second World Cup Group F game. Mexico can secure a place in the Round of 16 with a win over South Korea, which must avoid defeat in order to have any chance of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament.

Oddsmakers favor Mexico, most likely due to its stirring performance last Sunday in its upset win over Germany and overall World Cup Pedigree — nine wins, seven draws and just two losses in its last 18 World Cup group-stage games.

The Taeguk Warriors of South Korea enter the Mexico contest with a seven-game World Cup winless streak.

Let’s look at the South Korea vs. Mexico betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

South Korea win: +500

Mexico win: -155

Draw: +260

Total goals: 2

OVER: -130

Under: +110

NESN.com’s picks: Mexico win, under

Everything about this matchup suggest Mexico will win. El Tri’s form, confidence and collective spirit in Russia surprised everyone in its World Cup opener, and Juan Carlos Osorio’s team won’t pass up the chance to announce itself as Group F’s team to beat when it faces South Korea. Bet on Mexico to win.

South Korea hasn’t scored in its last three games and failed to register a shot on target Sunday in its World Cup opening loss to Sweden. We expect South Korea’s goal-less run to continue and for Mexico to score. But three goals overall sounds like too much from this contest, so bettors should take the under.