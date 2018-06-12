Tom Brady Rocks ‘I Love Gisele’ Shirt For Brazilian Valentine’s Day

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Take away all the sideline shouting, insincere press conferences, TB12 gobbledygook and Super Bowl rings, and Tom Brady really is nothing more than a hopeless romantic.

Tuesday marked Dia dos Namorados in Brazil, the country’s version of Valentine’s Day. So, the New England Patriots quarterback celebrated by honoring his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, with an “I ❤ Gisele” T-shirt. Oh, and the 40-year-old quarterback also rocked some hot pink shorts — because of course.

All of this can be seen in a decidedly mushy Instagram post, which features the caption, “Yes I do! ❤ Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito! (plus a bunch of emojis)”

For the record: Google Translate informs us that Brady is saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you so much!” in Portuguese.

(You can click here to view Brady’s photo.)

If you monitored Brady and Bundchen during the United States’ Valentine’s Day, then you know they aren’t shy about showing their love for each other.

What would be shocking, however, is seeing Brady in an “I ❤ Bill Belichick” shirt, given the current state of affairs at Gillette Stadium.