U.S. Open 2018: TV Channel, Tee Times, Pairings For Third Round

Photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shinnecock Hills was more favorable in the second round than the first, but just barely.

A 1-under on the par-70 course was the best anyone could card Thursday, but that changed Friday, with Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka each turning in a 66.

Despite those scores, a 3-under day for Dustin Johnson gives him a comfortable four-stroke lead heading into Saturday. He is at 4-under on the tournament.

Meanwhile, it will be an early trip home for Jordan Spieth (9-over), Tiger Woods (10-over) and Rory McIlroy (10-over), who all missed the cut in Long Island, N.Y. this weekend.

Here are the tee times and pairings for notable players for Saturday’s third round. For a full list of pairings and tee times, click here.

10:24 a.m.: Matt Parziale (a), Byeong Hun An

11:30 a.m.: Andrew Johnston, Phil Mickelson

12:25 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed

2:15 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman

2:26 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley

2:37 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka

2:48 p.m.: Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson

2:59 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hoffman

3:10 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Dustin Johnson