Why Red Sox Draft Pick Triston Casas Believes He’s Built For Fenway Park

It likely will be some time before Triston Casas suits up for the Boston Red Sox, but the 18-year-old got a potential glimpse into his future Saturday.

Casas, who was selected 26th overall by the Red Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft, took batting practice at Fenway Park prior to Boston’s middle game against the Seattle Mariners.

The Florida native has been touted as a top prospect thanks in large part to his powerful left-handed bat. While Fenway typically is much kinder to right-handed hitters, Casas clearly is excited about the idea of hitting at Boston’s home ballpark.

“I like that it works with my swing,” Casas told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “My swing is one that, it’s pretty uppercut toward left-center, so hopefully down at JetBlue and eventually, hopefully, here I can work that wall pretty well, and then I’ve got pull-side pop to the right side too. So, I like the way it fits my swing, and I can see myself playing here.”

Casas is listed at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. Given his young age, he’ll likely get even bigger and stronger as he develops in the Red Sox’s farm system. If all goes as planned, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Casas become a middle-of-the-order force for Boston down the road.