World Cup Scores, Highlights: Brazil Wins Vs. Costa Rica On Dramatic Late Goals

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

10 a.m. ET, Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0 (Final): Philippe Coutinho is determined to put Brazil on the winning track at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazil midfielder scored the winning goal two minutes into second-half injury time Friday in his team’s World Cup Group E game against Costa Rica. Neymar then scored Brazil’s second goal six minutes later for added emphasis.

The win moves Brazil into first place in the group, with Serbia and Switzerland will play later Friday. The loss confirms Costa Rica’s exit from the World Cup.

As expected Brazil, dominated the game from start to finish but the tournament favorite failed to breach Costa Rica’s stingy defense for the first 90-plus minutes. The closest Brazil came to scoring was early in the second half when striker Gabriel Jesus shot off the crossbar.

Gabriel Jesus heads it off the woodwork! Coutinho's shot gets deflected wide! Brazil has started the second half on the front foot. pic.twitter.com/snphFwkw08 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Neymar later thought he had won a penalty kick, but the referee used video replay to overturn his own call.

VAR says no! Neymar's penalty is overturned! pic.twitter.com/rri8CNCtvY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

The game appeared destined to end in a draw, Brazil’s second frustrating result in two World Cup 2018 games, but Coutinho dramatically changed the plot with this 91st-minute goal.

Coutinho does it again! He toe pokes it past Keylor Navas to put Brazil up 1-0 late in the game. pic.twitter.com/RLR8GFRHY5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Based on its performance over the course of the game, Costa Rica always was unlikely to score the tying goal. Nevertheless, Neymar eliminated the scenario in the 97th minute by volleying home Douglas Costa’s cross from close range.

Neymar's late goal puts him past Romario in sole possession of 3rd all-time on Brazil's top scorers list with 56 goals. He now only trails Pelé (77) and Ronaldo (62). 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/RaeowO2Oom — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Neymar’s goal also was historic, as it was the latest goal scored in a World Cup game since 1966, per Opta.

Despite defending bravely for all but the last few minutes, Costa Rica never mounted much of a threat, and Brazil’s win was a justifiable result.

#CRC are first CONCACAF team to be eliminated at the #WorldCup in Russia.

They were the last remaining CONCACAF team in 2014, reaching the quarterfinals. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 22, 2018

Neymar only could cry tears of joy after the final whistle.

This is how much it means pic.twitter.com/BhC0sNLe4j — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Man of the Match: In the two World Cup 2018 games he has played, Coutinho has scored twice and claimed as many MOTM honors.

Coutinho becomes the first player to score three consecutive goals of #BRA since Neymar netted five in a row from October to November 2014. #BRACRC — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 22, 2018

Next up: Brazil will play Serbia, and Costa Rica will play Switzerland at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday in their final Group E games.