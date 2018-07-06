Brazil Vs. Belgium Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

1 p.m. ET: Strap yourselves in for the best world soccer has to offer.

That’s the expectation Brazil and Belgium face Friday, as they meet in Kazan, Russia, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Both are among the favorites to win the competition, but only one will remain standing a few hours from now. Will it be the rising European power or the giant of South American soccer?

Brazil lost its last two quarterfinal matchups against European teams, falling to France in 2006 and the Netherlands in 2010. However, Brazil did beat Belgium in the 2002 World Cup Round of 16 en route to its fifth, and most recent, world championship.

Belgium has struggled against South American teams in the World Cup knockout rounds, exiting the 1986 and 2014 tournaments after quarterfinal losses to Argentina and the 2002 tournament following its loss to Brazil. Will history repeat itself or will it give way in Russia.

The Brazil-Belgium winner will face France — which beat Uruguay 2-0 in the quarterfinals — on Tuesday in the 2018 World Cup semifinals.

Brazil vs. Belgium will kick off at 2 p.m. ET. Join us right here for all the action from Kazan.